Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 658 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after buying an additional 88,425 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after buying an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,946,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

