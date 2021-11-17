Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth about $2,843,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Dover by 6.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.