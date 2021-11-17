Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $136.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

