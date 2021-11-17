Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 200 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,709 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,646. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $319.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.96 and a 200 day moving average of $304.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

