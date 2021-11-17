Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Update

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the October 14th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FSNB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 41,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,925. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

