FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Issued By KeyCorp

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exagen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.67). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of XGN opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 14.62. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 90.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after buying an additional 658,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 324,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 106,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exagen by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exagen by 130.4% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 221,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

