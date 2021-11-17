FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Argonaut Gold Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$3.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.07.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.