FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.16.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $43.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 290,632 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $6,167,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 68.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Plug Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

