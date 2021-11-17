FY2021 EPS Estimates for Affimed Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Affimed in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

AFMD opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.57. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 786,748 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 337,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 218,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

