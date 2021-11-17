FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Increased by Analyst

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Well in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Well’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. American Well has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.