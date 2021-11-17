FY2021 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Reduced by Analyst

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.85). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $83.48 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.