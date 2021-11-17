FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Lowered by Cormark

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ERO. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$23.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$17.24 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.34.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

