FY2021 EPS Estimates for Globalstar, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Globalstar in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

GSAT opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of -0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globalstar by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,205,000 after buying an additional 16,619,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after buying an additional 11,086,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,373,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

