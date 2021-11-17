FY2021 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.78) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.95). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

MRNS stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $461.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.11. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 167,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.