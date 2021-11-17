FY2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NUVA stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

