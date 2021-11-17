FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Lifted by Analyst

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVG. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

