FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cineplex Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

Cineplex stock opened at C$14.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.99. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$900.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.97.

Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

