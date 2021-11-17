FY2025 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Boosted by Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.11 and a quick ratio of 33.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

