GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
GNT stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.