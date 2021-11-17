GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GNT stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.