GameCredits Market Capitalization Tops $38.91 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $38.91 million and approximately $338,892.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.95 or 0.00368836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,321,172 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.