Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.79.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $195.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,694 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 498,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 321,484 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.