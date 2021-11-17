Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

