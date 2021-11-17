Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

