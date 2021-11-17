Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.78 and a one year high of $71.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

