Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $112.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

