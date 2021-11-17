GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

GCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

