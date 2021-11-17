General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $74.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.