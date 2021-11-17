Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,220 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Lakeland Industries worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 million and a P/E ratio of 7.06.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

