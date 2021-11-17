Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cronos Group worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 140.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of CRON opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

