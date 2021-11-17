Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team in the first quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Team by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Team by 430.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Team stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

