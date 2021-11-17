Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,341 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canon in the second quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Canon in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

