Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,443 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KVHI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $204.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.74.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. Equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

