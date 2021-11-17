Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 26,977 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 26,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $677,932.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Gates Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $592,151.56.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,055,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.51 million, a PE ratio of -409.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.