Gerrit Klaerner Sells 126,000 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tricida stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 57,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,490. The company has a market cap of $386.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tricida in the third quarter valued at $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

