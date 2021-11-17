Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

