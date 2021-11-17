Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -7,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.46 million, a PE ratio of 456.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

