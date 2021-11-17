Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -7,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.46 million, a PE ratio of 456.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
