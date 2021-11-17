Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GLAPY remained flat at $$80.50 during trading on Wednesday. 76 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $1.6591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

