Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.64

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.64 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 374 ($4.89), with a volume of 27996496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.70 ($4.75).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 422.86 ($5.52).

The company has a market capitalization of £49.33 billion and a PE ratio of 33.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 353.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 552.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

