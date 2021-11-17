Glenn J. Williams Sells 4,000 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRI opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average of $155.56. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.69 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $19,914,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,055,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.