Glenn J. Williams Sells 4,000 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PRI opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average of $155.56. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.69 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.45.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $19,914,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,055,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
