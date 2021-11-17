Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,904 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 842.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

