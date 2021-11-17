Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $176,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

