Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.25.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

