Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2,685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 53,382 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103,399 shares during the period.

EMQQ opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

