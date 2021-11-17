Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Up 168.8% in October

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 16.88% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

