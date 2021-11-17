Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.41% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.