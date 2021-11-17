Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Short Interest Update

Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 607.0% from the October 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAQ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,954,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,241,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLAQ opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Globis Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

