Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Buys 108,000 Shares

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton bought 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,071,980 shares in the company, valued at C$6,814,396.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gold Springs Resource alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Antonio Canton bought 170,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Antonio Canton purchased 849,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,900.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Antonio Canton purchased 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$400.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Antonio Canton acquired 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,925.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Antonio Canton bought 27,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$5,265.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Antonio Canton purchased 25,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$4,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Antonio Canton acquired 1,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$292.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Antonio Canton purchased 120,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$23,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Antonio Canton purchased 35,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$6,922.50.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton acquired 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,462.50.

Shares of GRC stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$51.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.