Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Down 65.7% in October

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the October 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GIDMF traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,503. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.11. Golden Independence Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.09 and a fifty-two week high of 0.57.
Golden Independence Mining Company Profile
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Independence Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Independence Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.