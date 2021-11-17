Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Down 65.7% in October

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the October 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIDMF traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,503. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.11. Golden Independence Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.09 and a fifty-two week high of 0.57.

Golden Independence Mining Company Profile

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

