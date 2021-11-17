Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.