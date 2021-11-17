Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.